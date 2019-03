Palmetto Pride unveils art mural to show efforts in reducing litter, crime rate in Columbia communities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Palmetto Pride is using art to remind people that litter trashes everyone.

This morning the group unveiled this mural on Candi Lane near Riverbanks Zoo.

They say the mural is part of their larger effort to reduce litter and crime rates in the Columbia community.

This mural is the first of five public art projects that will be installed throughout Columbia.