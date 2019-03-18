CDP investigators searching for man wanted in armed robbery, shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing surveillance pictures of an armed robbery and shooting suspect to aid in his identification and capture.

the man is accused of robbing a 39-year-old male victim early this morning at the 1120 House Street during a prior arrangement to travel to that location.

The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone. Even though the victim complied, the suspect shot him in the arm. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injury.