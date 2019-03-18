Coastal to host Howard in opening round of CBI

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina has been selected to host an opening round game of the 2019 Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Tournament. The Chanticleers are one of 16 teams participating in the invitational and will host Howard on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

CCU will enter the tournament coming off a 15-16 season which saw them finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference with a 9-9 record. It was the Chants highest finish in the conference since joining the Sun Belt.

Howard will travel to Conway sporting a 17-16 overall record and finished their year 10-6 in the MEAC. This will be the first time the two teams have met on the hardcourt.

This will be the ninth post-season appearance for Coastal and the second time the program has played in the College Basketball Invitational. Just two seasons ago, in 2017, the Chants played in the CBI and made a run all the way to the championship series where CCU finished as the tournament runners-up, losing to Wyoming in the championship.