Four people displaced after house fire on Bethany Church Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Fire officials say four people have been displaced after a house fire at the 900 block of Bethany Church Road.

Officials say the fire occurred after 3:15 this morning.

According to investigators, no one was injured during the fire.

Firefighters say 8 units, 18 personnel along with Lexington EMS responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

