Four people displaced after house fire on Bethany Church Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Fire officials say four people have been displaced after a house fire at the 900 block of Bethany Church Road.
Officials say the fire occurred after 3:15 this morning.
According to investigators, no one was injured during the fire.
Firefighters say 8 units, 18 personnel along with Lexington EMS responded to the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
