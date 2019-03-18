Leaked NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket reveals USC destination, opponent

ESPN may have accidentally leaked an NCAA Tournament women’s bracket Monday a few hours before its selection show.

According to pictures taken and posted on twitter, USC will be a four-seed playing Belmont Friday in Charlotte.

#NCAAW bracket (2/2) They cut off before bottom half showed but in the Albany region: 6 UCLA vs 11 TN

3 MD vs 14 Radford

Sat

7 Rutgers vs 10 Buffalo

2 UConn vs 15 Towson pic.twitter.com/exlOV7Wlba — Blake DuDonis (@BlakeDuDonis) March 18, 2019

If the tweets are true (ESPN has not verified their validity), the Gamecocks would play in Greensboro next week if they advance to the sweet 16, but that might be difficult. Carolina faces the winner of Florida State and Bucknell Sunday in the second round.