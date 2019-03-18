Leaked NCAA Women’s Tournament bracket reveals USC destination, opponent

Mike Gillespie,

ESPN may have accidentally leaked an NCAA Tournament women’s bracket Monday a few hours before its selection show.

According to pictures taken and posted on twitter, USC will be a four-seed playing Belmont Friday in Charlotte.

If the tweets are true (ESPN has not verified their validity), the Gamecocks would play in Greensboro next week if they advance to the sweet 16, but that might be difficult. Carolina faces the winner of Florida State and Bucknell Sunday in the second round.

