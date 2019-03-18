Man charged with injuring a man after shooting into a vehicle, deputies say

Quintara Hatten,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff says that bond was set at $50,000 for a man charged with injuring a man after shooting into a vehicle.

Daniel Goodwin Jr, 26, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with a February 5 incident.

Orangeburg County investigators were called to a location near Belleville Road where a man said he was seated in a vehicle when he was shot in the foot.

The driver of the car said she had pulled into a nearby convenience store just before 6 p.m. when another motorist tried to ram her vehicle.

She said she sped from the location but as they neared the area of Jamison Street, the following motorist fired at least one round that struck the passenger door of her car where the victim was seated.

The victim was initially treated locally but later transferred to an undisclosed hospital.

Goodwin faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg
Share

Related

Sexual assault investigation uncovers marijuana gr...
CDP investigators searching for man wanted in arme...
Warren Buffett’s March Madness offer: $1M a ...
West Columbia PD teaming up with businesses for fr...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android