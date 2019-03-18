Orangeburg deputies charge man with attempted murder, accused of shooting at convenience store in January

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff says that a Cordova man has been charged after a January shooting incident sent a man to the hospital.

Raynard Ballen ll, 30, has been charged with attempted murder.

Ballen charges stem from a January 31 incident that took place at a convenience store on St.Matthews Road.

Oranegburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a St. Matthews Road convenience store just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting incident.

The victim told investigators he was outside in the parking when two men in a vehicle “rolled up on him and shot him,” according to the report.

Witnesses inside the business said that when they heard gunfire, they looked outside.

They said they did not see the victim immediately after the shooting, but later discovered him on the ground.

Bond was set on Ballen at $45,000 cash or surety during a hearing on Monday.