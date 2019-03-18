School bus fire in Blythewood

Rob Dew,

Photo courtesy: Paul Pabst

Blythewood, S.C. (WOLO)–  Officials say a school bus caught fire this morning in Blythewood.

A spokesperson for Richland Dist. 2 says a group of students from an elementary school were heading to a field trip.
Authorities say students, teachers, and chaperones were on the bus when the driver noticed smoke coming from underneath the bus and pulled off Wilson Boulevard.
Officials say at that point, everyone got off the bus.
We’re told the fire started after everyone was off and a safe distance away.

 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

For some regions, it’s the worst flooding se...
The COMET wants to hear from you about Transit Sys...
City demolishes flood damaged building
Multiple people injured in shooting on Netherlands...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android