Sexual assault investigation uncovers marijuana grow operation

MCCOY-Billy (Photo:SCSO)

MILES-Rebecca (Photo:SCSO)

TILL-Craig (Photo:SCSO)

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a sexual assault case they say led them to a marijuana growing operation inside of a Rembert home Sunday.

According to warrants, the victim told police, 31 year old Rebecca Miles and 35 year old Craig Till, Jr. came into the bedroom she was in, held her down and sexually assaulted her.. When authorities responded to the home, authorities say they saw a large amount of marijuana on a coffee table, and clippings from a marijuana plant on the floor, several black canvas style planters containing marijuana stalks.

Officials say a more thorough investigation of the residence uncovered two large grow tents, one with multiple planters with two to three foot high marijuana plants, another container with 19 small marijuana seedlings. According to authorities, in all officers seized 21 marijuana plants and 42.6 grams of marijuana out of the Ridgewood Drive home.

Investigators say Till, one of the suspects admitted that he was growing marijuana in order to perfect his skills so he and the second suspect, Miles could move to Colorado to produce plants for dispensaries. Miles, Till, and a 3rd suspect, 26 year old Billy McCoy have all been charged with manufacturing marijuana for the drug operation. Till and Miles also face an additional charge of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct.