West Columbia FD donates air packs to Innovation Center

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Fire crews are training its new recruits early.

Tonight, the West Columbia Police Department donated 20 retired fire department air packs and cylinders to Lexington School District Two’s Innovation Center.

The self-contained breathing apparatus was given to help those students in the fire training course learn the real life skills needed to serve and protect the community.

Students in the program will be able to practice use with the equipment to better prepare them for their shot to become the community’s next heroes.

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

Federal Government pushes to continue prep work fo...
NCAA Tournament expected to bring thousands of fan...
New details emerge about the Boeing 737 Max plane ...
Sexual assault investigation uncovers marijuana gr...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android