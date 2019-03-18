West Columbia FD donates air packs to Innovation Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Fire crews are training its new recruits early.

Tonight, the West Columbia Police Department donated 20 retired fire department air packs and cylinders to Lexington School District Two’s Innovation Center.

The self-contained breathing apparatus was given to help those students in the fire training course learn the real life skills needed to serve and protect the community.

Students in the program will be able to practice use with the equipment to better prepare them for their shot to become the community’s next heroes.