West Columbia PD teaming up with businesses for free car seat safety check tomorrow

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department, SC Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center and Buckle Buddies will be teaming with businesses in the area for free car seat safety check on Tuesday, March 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officers will be conducting free car seat safety inspections and installations.

The free car seat safety check will be at the SC Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center, 3573 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC