Attempted murder suspect wanted after weekend shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg man is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting last weekend in Orangeburg.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Miller, 40, of Cue Street, is believed to have been involved in a shooting incident on Saturday in which one man was shot.

Deputies say a woman acquainted with the victim said he came to her door asking to be taken to the hospital. The woman had no information on how or who shot the man.

Investigators were able to determine the victim and Miller were in an argument prior to the shooting.

If anyone has any information on Miller’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.