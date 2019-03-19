Deputies: 14-year-old student arrested for carrying gun at local middle school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested a 14-year-old student for carrying a weapon on school grounds at Kelly Mill Middle School on March 19.

A school resource officer was alerted by a school staffer that there could possibly be a weapon on school grounds.

The 14-year old student was pulled aside without incident.

When the student was asked to lift his hoodie, investigators say, the student revealed a black 9mm pistol tucked into the front of his pants.

According to deputies, the 9mm pistol was not loaded at the time of the incident.

The teen was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he is being held in its juvenile wing