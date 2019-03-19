NCAA need to know tips

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – The Columbia Visitors Bureau is also providing some helpful tips ahead of this week’s games.

First there are many ways to get to the games, including the soda-cap connector.

Second, if you can’t make it to the games you can watch the teams practice for free at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday.

The Segra Fan Fest experience will be held at the Columbia Convention Center.

The fan fest will feature food and games and other ways for fans to get in on the action and lastly if you’re driving around town next weekend, the roads near the arena will be closed just as they would for a Carolina home game.

For a look at these tips and more, go to www.experiencecolumbiasc.com