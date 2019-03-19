No injuries after a collision involving a Kershaw County deputy

Kenneil Mitchell,

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say one deputy is okay after being involved in a collision on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened in Lugoff on Highway 1.

According to investigators, the collision happened when the deputy attempted to turn around on a vehicle that was driving over the center line.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputies say the driver later came back on scene and cooperated with Highway Patrol.

No word on if the driver faces charges.

