Richland School District 1 addresses safety and security to parents at information session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One officials met tonight as part of a school safety and security parent information session.

Representatives from Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police were there to address security and emergency situations.

The district also placed an emphasis on its counseling and mental health programs, following the incident in which a student stabbed another student multiple times with a knife and put her in critical condition.

The district has scheduled another meeting for Monday, March 25 at Lower Richland High School.