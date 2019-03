37k in attendance for the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Five Points Association released attendance numbers from this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day festival.

According to the Association more than 37,000 people attended the event, that’s down slightly from last year.

The Association says more than half of this year’s attendees were from outside South Carolina including 38 states and 11 different countries.