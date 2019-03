$550 million up for grabs tonight in Powerball lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are feeling lucky, today is the day to get your lottery ticket!

Tonight’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $550 million, that’s the 8th largest in the history of the game.

The winner can choose to get their jackpot in annual installments, or take a lump-sum payment of $335 million before taxes.

The odds of winning are 1 in more than 292 million.