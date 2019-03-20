Food box giveaway for Allen Benedict Court evacuees at Save-A-Lot store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Foodshare is doing a foodbox giveaway event for Allen-Benedict Court Apartment evacuees at the Save-A-Lot grocery store today.

The event is on 2016 Harden Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say each family gets one Foodshare box along with chicken and rice. (One per household)

This food drive comes after Columbia authorities found two people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in January.

Local authorities had to evacuate over 400 residents, and many are having trouble finding a residence.

Columbia Housing Authority says they have given section 8 vouchers to many of the former residents.

