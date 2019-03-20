Study: Columbia ranks 14th as one of the fattest cities in America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Columbia, its time to kick those diets into gear.

According to a study released by Wallethub, the Captiol City is the 14th fattest in the country.

This ranking is based on things like the percentage of obese adults, residents with high cholesterol and adults eating less than one serving of fruits and vegetables a day.

Columbia came in 11th in 208 and 9th in 2017. It looks like we’re moving into the right direction.

For more information on the study, click here.