Lexington suspect wanted for opening account at Target with stolen id
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find a suspect accused of identity theft.
According to investigators, on March 8, a man entered a Target store in Lexington and bought several cell phones.
Authorities say the suspect used someone else’s driver’s license to open a fraudulent account in their name.
If you know who this is, call Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514 or by email at cvoravudhi@lexsc.com.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
