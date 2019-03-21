Lexington suspect wanted for opening account at Target with stolen id

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find a suspect accused of identity theft.

Identity theft suspect. Courtesy: LCPD

According to investigators, on March 8, a man entered a Target store in Lexington and bought several cell phones.

Authorities say the suspect used someone else’s driver’s license to open a fraudulent account in their name.

If you know who this is, call Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514 or by email at cvoravudhi@lexsc.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Fatal train vs pedestrian collision on Lois Lane a...
Man wanted for stealing guns and tools from Swanse...
Duke Energy proposes changes in rate increase prop...
Food box giveaway for Allen Benedict Court evacuee...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android