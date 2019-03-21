Life Living Ministries present: “Get Off Me!” play this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson spoke with Pastor Karlton Dixon and Elder Lisa Dixon from Life Living Ministries about their new play “Get Off Me!”

The Dixons say this powerful gospel stage play tackles the topic of “date rape”, where secrets from the past and present tears families apart and test their faith in God.

You can see the play at Life Living Ministries Church on 6708 Two Notch Road in Columbia.

The play starts this Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 2 p.m. show is free to all youths, but they must have a ticket to attend.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information on the tickets and the play, click here.