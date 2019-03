Man wanted for stealing guns and tools from Swansea home

SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies need your help to find a suspect accused of robbing from a home in Swansea.

Investigators say on March 18, the suspect stole tools, firearms, and electronics.

According to deputies, he was last seen driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix with a Tennessee license plate: 6F2-1F1.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Swansea burglary suspect. Courtesy: LCSD

White Pontiac Grand Prix with Tennessee license: 6F2-1F1. Courtesy: LCSD