Two cars in a road-rage feud end up hitting each other in the Sheriff’s Department parking lot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – One woman was arrested after a road-rage incident Thursday (3/21) that ended in the Sheriff’s Department parking lot.

Richland County deputies came outside around 8:50 a.m. to find two cars circling the parking lot and ultimately hitting each other.

The encounter was captured on RCSD surveillance cameras.

According to RCSD, the two vehicles had been involved in a road rage incident earlier. Both drivers called 911 communications, as they chased each other down the road. Dispatchers recommended they head for RCSD headquarters.

The driver of the black car was arrested for second-degree assault and battery.

This was an isolated incident, stemming from a complicated domestic situation.

