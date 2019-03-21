WATCH: Gamecocks hold Pro Day Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Approximately 53 scouts and coaches representing all 32 NFL teams and numerous Canadian Football League teams were in Columbia on Thursday as South Carolina football held its annual Pro Day.

Thirteen former Gamecocks showcased their skills through a myriad of tests in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility. Each participant was measured for height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan, then tested in both the vertical and broad jumps before finishing with reps at 225 pounds on the bench press in the indoor facility. The event continued as players ran the 40-yard dash, along with a pair of shuttle runs and the three-cone drill, before going through a series of position-specific drills.

Notable performances included Blake Camper in the bench press, raising the bar 30 times, and Deebo Samuel impressed as well, showing scouts his route running abilities alongside his punt return skills.

The recorded heights and weights for Thursday’s participants can be found below.