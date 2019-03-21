Colonial Life Arena clear bag policy in full effect, what is and isn’t allowed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are not familiar with Colonial Life Arena its important to note what is and is not allowed in the facility.

If you need to take in a bag, it needs to be a clear plastic bag, a small clutch, or medically necessary items.

Bags that are not permitted include, but are not limited to, purses, backpacks and fanny packs.

In addition, there are several other items not allowed in the arena, that includes food of any kind, unapproved flags or banners, and alcoholic beverages.

For the complete list of prohibited items, visit https://www.coloniallifearena.com