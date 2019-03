Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The man suspected of robbing a Forest Acres bank last month was in bond court Friday afternoon.

In a hearing at Alvin S. Glenn detention center, Samuel Neathery, 29, was denied bond.

On February 5th, Forest Acres police say Neathery and Daisy Feliberty robbed South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Dr. at gunpoint.

Feliberty was arrested at the scene.

Neathery was tracked down in Florida a few weeks later.