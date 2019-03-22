Deputies: Lexington County man charged with attempted murder after shooting at a residence

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff says a Lexington County man has been charged after a shooting incident that occurred when he confronted his wife’s male friend.

Marcus Glover, 31, was charged with attempted murder.

Glover was denied bond during a hearing on Thursday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out on January 5 initially to a Springfield residence after a report of a shooting. However, investigators were diverted to a Neeses location where a man was said to have driven himself after being shot.

That man was Glover, who said he had been driving along when he realized he had been shot after hearing gunfire. Investigators noted his car had multiple gunshots to the side.

Glover later recanted, saying he had had trouble with his wife and a possible affair she was having. He said he went to confront her and was met by her male friend.

However, the male friend told investigators Glover had called him and sent him a text message.

When the male went outside, a confrontation ensued in which Glover fired multiple rounds from a handgun. The male returned fire after running back to his vehicle where he retrieved a rifle.

Glover faces up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.