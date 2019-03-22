Deputies: Sumter man arrested for bruising 6-year-old boy with a belt

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a Sumter man is charged with cruelty to children.

According to a warrant, Akil Benjamin, 37, struck a 6-year old male child in the face, arm and back with a belt, causing bruising and laceration, while at a residence on Vernon Drive between March 8 and March 11.

Benjamin was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given $1,500 bond.

Benjamin was able to post bond on Wednesday.

