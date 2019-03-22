Lexington police search for suspect wanted for multiple burglaries

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department needs your help to find a suspect wanted for two burglaries early Friday morning.

Authorities say around 3 a.m., they saw David Ferguson, 34, inside the Lexington Driving Academy on West Main Street, before he ran away into the woods.

According to investigators, Ferguson burglarized the store by breaking through a door connected to Deroin Tax & Business Service.

Officers say Ferguson also robbed the tax business service.

Police say he stole a 2017 Nissan Sentra, in which they found stolen items from the stores.

Authorities say Ferguson is facing two charges of burglary, theft of motor vehicle, among others.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.