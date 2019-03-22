Magee sets record, Wofford tops Seton Hall for 1st NCAA win

Associated Press,

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fletcher Magee set the Division I career record for 3-pointers, poured in 24 points and led seventh-seeded Wofford to an 84-68 victory over Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Magee hit seven treys against the No. 10 seed Pirates to help the Terriers to their first tournament win in five tries. Wofford also won its 21st consecutive game overall.

Magee now has 509 3-pointers in four seasons, breaking the career mark set by Oakland’s Travis Bader in 2014. Duke’s J.J. Redick (457), Tennessee’s Chris Lofton (431) and Davidson’s Stephen Curry (414) also rank in the top 10.

Categories: Local Sports, National Sports, Sports
Share

Related

Dalzell’s Morant scores triple-double, Murra...
WATCH: Gamecocks hold Pro Day Thursday
Zion, Shuler return to South Carolina for NCAA Tou...
Staley setting tone as Gamecocks move past SEC, on...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android