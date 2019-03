Man facing charges for shooting at his former girlfriend’s new friend, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff says a man is being sought after shooting at a rival last week and has been taken into custody in Dorchester County.

Carvin Elmore, 26, is facing charges of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Elmore was taken into custody with the assistance of Dorchester County deputies at a location in that jurisdiction after Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators developed information on his whereabouts.

An Orangeburg County man told investigators that on March 13 he was traveling on Tug Town Road near Holly Hill when he spotted a vehicle he believed was that of Elmore.

As he drew closer to the truck, an occupant opened fire on the man’s vehicle, striking the window and eventually the man himself.

The man managed to drive himself to the Eutawville Police Department where authorities there observed he had been struck in the upper body.

A bond hearing for Elmore is scheduled for Saturday at the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex.