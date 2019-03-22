Man reported his car stolen, Sumter County deputies say he lied

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County deputies say a man is charged with falsely reporting a stolen vehicle.

Willie Alston, 59, falsely reported his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta stolen from a lot on Leslie Drive on March 19, according to a warrant.

Deputies say the Volkswagen which is valued at $1,000, was actually never stolen.

Alston was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, but released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.