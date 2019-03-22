March “Parking” Madness

Sierra Artemus,

 

 

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- With all of the traffic headed to the Midlands for March Madness this weekend, it’s going to be a lot harder to find a parking space.

There are ways to help make commuting a lot easy for everyone, and that’s by hitching a ride with the various rideshare options.

There will be a shuttle  today from 9am-1am.

 

  • Blue Bike SC sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
  • Uber and Lyft and local taxi’s are available.
  • Soda City Connector March 22nd 9am-1am
  • There will parking available in parking garages
  • Gamecock Park -76 National Guard Rd.
  • Kline Lot- 405 Gervais St
  • Across from State Fairgrounds 1308 Rosewood Dr.
  • and of course carpool.

For more information visit the official website for this weekends events here.

Have fun responsibly!

 

Categories: Local News
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Columbia holiday 2018 parking schedule
“Heroes in Blue” transforms into ̶...
Power through a lens: Photography exhibit features...
Free parking in City of Columbia decks over Thanks...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android