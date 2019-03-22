March “Parking” Madness

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- With all of the traffic headed to the Midlands for March Madness this weekend, it’s going to be a lot harder to find a parking space.

There are ways to help make commuting a lot easy for everyone, and that’s by hitching a ride with the various rideshare options.

There will be a shuttle today from 9am-1am.

Blue Bike SC sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Uber and Lyft and local taxi’s are available.

Soda City Connector March 22nd 9am-1am

There will parking available in parking garages

Gamecock Park -76 National Guard Rd.

-76 National Guard Rd. Kline Lot- 405 Gervais St

Lot- 405 Gervais St Across from State Fairgrounds 1308 Rosewood Dr.

and of course carpool.

For more information visit the official website for this weekends events here.

Have fun responsibly!