March “Parking” Madness
COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- With all of the traffic headed to the Midlands for March Madness this weekend, it’s going to be a lot harder to find a parking space.
There are ways to help make commuting a lot easy for everyone, and that’s by hitching a ride with the various rideshare options.
There will be a shuttle today from 9am-1am.
- Blue Bike SC sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
- Uber and Lyft and local taxi’s are available.
- Soda City Connector March 22nd 9am-1am
- There will parking available in parking garages
- Gamecock Park -76 National Guard Rd.
- Kline Lot- 405 Gervais St
- Across from State Fairgrounds 1308 Rosewood Dr.
- and of course carpool.
For more information visit the official website for this weekends events here.
Have fun responsibly!