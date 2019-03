Midlands elementary school adds garden beds thanks to grant

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Spring is here and that means its time to get out in the garden.

Friday morning students from Congaree Elementary School got the chance to get their hands dirty.

Thanks to a grant from Colonial Life 4th grade teacher Janette Babcock and her students were able establish a community garden by putting in two garden beds and plant their seeds.

Ms. Babcock says they planted a mix of flowers and vegetables.