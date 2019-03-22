Richland County Legislative Delegation named 5 new nominees to serve on elections board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Legislative Delegation has named its nominees for the Richland County Elections Board.

The candidates selected who received the top percentages of votes were: Charles P. Austin, Duncan Buell, Anjanette President, Yolanda Taylor and Shelia E. Washington.

Governor Henry McMaster removed the prior board after more than a 1,000 votes were not counted in last November’s election.

The delegation’s nominations will need to be approved by the governor.