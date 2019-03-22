SC school bus crashes into a home in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2600 block of McCrays Mill Road after a Sumter School District bus struck a house and shed on Friday after 2 p.m.

The five children who were on the bus during the wreck were assessed by EMS at the scene and released to their parents, according to the school district.

The bus was headed east on McCrays Mill Road, toward Pinewood Road, when it went off the right side of the road, drove across the yard of one residence and struck the front exterior of a neighboring house before driving over a chain-link fence and hitting the shed in the backyard of a house on Perry Boulevard.

A contractor was working at the house on Perry Boulevard where the bus hit the fence and shed in the backyard. No one was inside the residence on McCrays Mill Road where the bus struck the front exterior.