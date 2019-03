South Carolina native, Zion Williamson plans to play simple and win big.

By: Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The last game Zion Williamson played in the state of South Carolina was during his senior year at Spartanburg Day School at the SCISA 2A Tournament. Williamson said, “even when I’m not in South Carolina, I always rep South Carolina,” and is so excited that his first game back is playing in the March Madness tournament.

Williamson says no matter what he is doing, he is always competitive and that is what makes him different. Even in board games like checkers and chess, he always wants to win. Williamson’s competitive edge works well with Coach Krzyzewski’s coaching style. Williamson spoke about his admiration for his coach’s outlook on the game of basketball stating, “Coack K thinks of the game so uniquely and has taught me a lot. He says the game is so simple that it is funny. Coach K says to play the game simple and we will win big.”

Williamson hopes to play simple in the first round of the tournament and win big against North Dakota State University Friday at 7:10 P.M.

