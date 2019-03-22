Sumter County man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year old, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff Office says a Sumter man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Brandon Ardis, 34, engaged in sexual battery by having sexual intercourse with a 15-year old female at a residence on Silo Road on February 15, according to a warrant.

The 15-year old victim provided forensic evidence and a written statement implicating Ardis. \

Ardis was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was given $25,000 bond.

Ardis posted bond on Tuesday

