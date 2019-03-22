The City of Sumter wants to hear from you on downtown development

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —- The City of Sumter is asking for public input on what plans you would like to see as part of the Sumter Master Plan. Beginning April 1st until April 3rd, 2019, you can have your thoughts on what you think is needed in the City heard by City leaders.

This series of meetings is going to be the first of its kind for Sumter, and will include public drop-ins and open houses where members of the community can discuss things like land use and design, economic analysis, transportation among other topics. City officials say the goal of these public input sessions are an effort to target community groups who can bring a variety of ideas to the table for consideration.

The meetings are slated to take place at the City Centre, which is located behind the Sumter Opera House The dates and times for the meetings are listed below.

Drop Ins:

Monday, April 1, 1-5PM

Tuesday, April 2, 9AM-12PM

Tuesday, April 2, 1PM-5PM

Wednesday, April 3, 9AM-12PM

Open Houses:

Monday, April 1, 6-8PM

Wednesday, April 3, 6-8PM

If you would like to have you voice heard but are unable to attend the meetings in person, an online survey will remain open until April 5th, 2019 all you have to do is click on the following link: http://www.downtownsumter.org.