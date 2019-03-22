Tyson recalls chicken strips for possible contamination

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Tyson Foods, Inc is issuing a recall for 69,093 pounds of its frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips due to possible contamination, that’s according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA says that the product could contain pieces of metal.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips were produced on November 30, 2018.

Affect products include its 25 ounce fully cooked buffalo style chicken breast strips, its fully cooked crispy chicken strips and its 20 pound spare time fully cooked buffalo style chicken strip fritters with rib meat and buffalo style sauce.

There has been no reported cases of illnesses related to the product at this time.

Customers are urged to return the product to the location of purchase or throw these items away.