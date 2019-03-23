Zion gets ready for last game in South Carolina as Duke preps for UCF

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Zion Williamson has proudly represented his home state during his rise from high school highlight reels to becoming the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall in the upcoming NBA Draft. On Sunday, the Spartanburg native will all but likely play his final organized game at a high level in the Palmetto State.

Top seeded Duke faces No. 9 seed Central Florida in their next battle on the path to a national championship at 5:15 p.m. inside Colonial Life Arena.