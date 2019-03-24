Gamecocks discuss sustained success of sixth-straight Sweet 16 trip

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – For the sixth-straight season, the Gamecocks are one of the last 16 teams pursuing a championship in March.

No. 4 seed Carolina went on a 12-4 run to close the last 2:15 of regulation, defeating No. 5 seed Florida St. 72-64.

Dawn Staley, Ty Harris, and Donyiah Cliney discuss their abilities to sustain success, making it past the first weekend of the tournament once again, and what level of play they raised their games to in advance of the Sweet 16.