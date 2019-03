Staley looks ahead to facing familiar FSU in second round

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – The last two times Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks have faced Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, it’s been in the Elite 8, and has led to Carolina earning bids to the only two Final Four appearances in program history.

Sunday afternoon, the pair will play at Halton Arena for the right to advance to the Sweet 16. Tip-off between No. 4 seed USC and No. 5 seed FSU is set for 2 p.m. on the campus of UNC Charlotte.