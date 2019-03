11th annual “Together We Can Read” program kicked off today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An annual city project is aimed at getting children to read more books.

The City of Columbia and Richland School District 1 kicked off their 11th annual “Together We Can Read” program today.

City leaders say the project has enriched the lives of more than 22,000 students.

Schools will welcome more than 100 guest readers during the project.