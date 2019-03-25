Attempted murder suspect taken into custody after shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – An Orangeburg man that was wanted in connection with a March 16 shooting has been taken into custody.

Bobby Miller, 40, was in court on Monday were he was formally charged with attempted murder.

Ravenell said investigators were able to determine Miller and a 31-year old man were in an argument prior to the shooting.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were informed of the incident just after 1 p.m. when the victim was transported for treatment.

A Fuller Street resident said the victim came to her door asking to be taken to the hospital after having suffered a gunshot would to the upper body.

Miller was developed as a suspect early on and had been sough by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office since the shooting incident.

Miller’s bond was denied during a hearing on Monday.