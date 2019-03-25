Attempted murder suspect taken into custody after shooting in Orangeburg

Quintara Hatten,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – An Orangeburg man that was wanted in connection with a March 16 shooting has been taken into custody.

In Custody: Bobby Miller (OCSO)

Bobby Miller, 40, was in court on Monday were he was formally charged with attempted murder.

Ravenell said investigators were able to determine Miller and a 31-year old man were in an argument prior to the shooting.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were informed of the incident just after 1 p.m. when the victim was transported for treatment.

A Fuller Street resident said the victim came to her door asking to be taken to the hospital after having suffered a gunshot would to the upper body.

Miller was developed as a suspect early on and had been sough by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office since the shooting incident.

Miller’s bond was denied during a hearing on Monday.

