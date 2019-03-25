Deputies: Lexington County man being charged with murder after stabbing death on Sunday

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man they said stabbed a man to death on Sunday.

Jeremy Lynn Adams, 34, is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

The victim has been identified as Donald Eugene Blankenship, 24, according to the Lexington County Coroner.

“Based on information detectives gathered from witnesses after responding to a home on Ringo Road, Adams stabbed Blankenship multiple times in the upper body,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Blankenship was transported for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.”

Evidence recovered by investigators at the scene is scheduled for further testing, according to Koon.

Deputies arrested Adams at the scene shortly after the incident Sunday. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate denied him bond Monday.