Orangeburg murder suspect arrested by task force in Columbia

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg murder suspect was arrested Monday (3/25) morning in Columbia.

Deandre DeAngelo Sumpter, 27, has been charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old man was killed after a shooting March 13 at the Campus Drive Apartments in Orangeburg.

Sumpter was taken into custody at a Columbia apartment complex by a task force made up of OCSO deputies, US Marshals, and Columbia police.

The Orangeburg man is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.