River Drive back open after a two car collision on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says the 3800 block of River Drive is back open this morning after a two car collision on Sunday.

Investigators say the incident happened near the Broad River Bridge after 11 p.m. and blocked the roadway.

According to officers, at least three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

Car collision on River Drive. Courtesy: ABC Columbia/Michael Lee

