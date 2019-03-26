CPD searching for a woman who collided with teen bicyclist and left the scene

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police are looking for a woman who left the scene of an accident after a teenager hit her car with a bicycle.

We’re told the teen accidentally rode into the side of a car as it began to cross Fairfield Road on North Main Street.

Police say the teen was treated for minor scrapes and bruises, but the driver left the scene without checking on the victim.

The car may be a silver 4-door Chevy Malibu or Impala with tinted windows and paper tags.